Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest political drama, a remake of the super hit Malayalam film Lucifer, hit the screens on October 5, on the occasion of Dasara to a very positive response at the box office. The movie is tweaked a bit to suit the local audience by director Mohan Raja, who made a comeback to Telugu Film Industry. The movie was declared a hit upon its release.

The film stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Murali Sharma, Brahmaji, Gangavva, Sunil, and Puri Jagannadh among others in crucial roles. Bollywood Rockstar Salman Khan appeared in a friendly guest appearance in the film as Masoom Bhai, making his first grand Telugu debut. The movie featured Megastar in a brand new avatar that suit his style and accentuated his grace through his age. The styling of Chiranjeevi was wonderful.