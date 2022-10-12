Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest film GodFather, with an ensemble cast, has become one of the biggest blockbusters in the actor's career. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and hit the screens on October 5 to a widespread positive talk. GodFather is the nicely made remake of super hit Malayalam political drama Lucifer.
Godfather Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Political Film Mints Money!
The movie has been receiving good reviews for the narration style and performances. Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and director Puri Jagannadh played some crucial roles in the film. Salman Khan sizzled on the screen in a special appearance as Masoom Bhai. In a song titled 'Thakkar Maar', Prabhu Deva was featured along with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi. Warina Hussain was seen in a special song.
Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of GodFather here:
Day 1: Rs 12.97 Crore
Day 2: Rs 7.73 Crore
Day 3: Rs 5.41 Crore
Day 4: Rs 5.62 Crore
Day 5: Rs 5.23 Crore
Day 6: Rs 1.51 Crore
Day 7: Rs 1.3 Crore
Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 39.77 Crore
The movie is a production venture of RB Choudary's Super Good Films and Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company. GodFather is made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore. Nirav Shah weilded the camera for this remake film which was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's score and music tracks were composed by S Thaman. He received great applause for the background score.
- Megastar Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan To Gift A Swanky New Ride To Salman Khan For GodFather!
- Superstar Rajinikanth Appreciates Megastar Chiranjeevi's GodFather; Director Mohan Raja Tweets!
- Godfather Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Political Drama Wins Money & Praise!
- Godfather Day 5 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi-Satyadev's Movie Picks Up Pace
- Godfather Day 4 Box Office Collection: Numbers Pick Up On First Saturday
- Godfather Day 3 Box Office Collection: Chiranjeevi Starrer Approaches Rs. 50 Crore
- Godfather Day 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Remake Film Gets A Thumping Response!
- Godfather Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Film Opens On An Average Note
- Godfather Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Godfather Review: Chiranjeevi's Remake Is Quite Different From Lucifer
- Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!
- Godfather First Review: Censor Board Member Disappointed By The Chiranjeevi Starrer