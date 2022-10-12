Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest film GodFather, with an ensemble cast, has become one of the biggest blockbusters in the actor's career. The movie is directed by Mohan Raja and hit the screens on October 5 to a widespread positive talk. GodFather is the nicely made remake of super hit Malayalam political drama Lucifer.

The movie has been receiving good reviews for the narration style and performances. Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and director Puri Jagannadh played some crucial roles in the film. Salman Khan sizzled on the screen in a special appearance as Masoom Bhai. In a song titled 'Thakkar Maar', Prabhu Deva was featured along with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi. Warina Hussain was seen in a special song.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of GodFather here:

Day 1: Rs 12.97 Crore

Day 2: Rs 7.73 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.41 Crore

Day 4: Rs 5.62 Crore

Day 5: Rs 5.23 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.51 Crore

Day 7: Rs 1.3 Crore

Total 7 Days Collection: Rs 39.77 Crore

The movie is a production venture of RB Choudary's Super Good Films and Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company. GodFather is made on a budget of about Rs 100 Crore. Nirav Shah weilded the camera for this remake film which was edited by Marthand K Venkatesh. The film's score and music tracks were composed by S Thaman. He received great applause for the background score.