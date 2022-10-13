Megastar Chiranjeevi has come back to his fore with the success of GodFather. The movie is a remake of Malayalam political drama directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, Lucifer. Director Mohan Raja held the megaphone as the director for a Tollywood project after a long time with GodFather. The movie hit the screens on October 5 all over the world to positive response. The Hindi version of the film got released quite recently and garnered mixed reviews.

The movie stars Satyadev Kancharana, Nayanthara, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmaji, Murali Sharma, and director Puri Jagannadh played some crucial roles in the film. Salman Khan sizzled on the screen in a special appearance as Masoom Bhai. In a song titled 'Thakkar Maar', Prabhu Deva was featured along with Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi. Warina Hussain was seen in a special song.