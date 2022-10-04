Godfather First Review: Censor Board Member Disappointed By The Chiranjeevi Starrer

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Godfather is all geared up for its release tomorrow, on October 5. The film has generated enough buzz with the Megastar and Salman Khan combo. Godfather is a remake of Lucifer, the Malayalam blockbuster starring Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier and others, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Umair Sandhu who claims to a member of Overseas Censor Board, has tweeted his review of the film.

"First Review #Godfather from Censor Board ! A Strictly Average flick for B & C Class Masses. An Old wine in a New Bottle ! #Chiranjeevi You need REST Plz 🤦‍♂️🙏. "

Umair Sandhu had rated the film 2 stars. In a follow up tweet he stated as follows:

"#Chiranjeevi need Solid Scripts !! Plz get out from these Janta Ka HERO & Mass Kind of Roles ! Don't waste your talent in stupid scripts ! You are a MEGA STAR ! But no sense for script choices ! #GodFather is an Average flick ! 🙌"

The review seems a bit harsh considering that Lucifer was widely celebrated not just for its mass moments, but for its making as well. We don't know if changes have been made to the remake, and if so what kind of changes.

The film stars Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara, Puri Jagannadh, and Satyadev Kancharana among others. The film is directed by Mohan Raja, who has also written the film's screenplay. Dialogues have been penned by Lakshmi Bhupal. Nirav Shah is the cinematographer, Marthand Venkatesh is the editor, and Thaman is the music composer of the film.