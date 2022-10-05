Godfather Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Director Mohan Raja made a comeback to the Tollywood with Megastar Chiranjeevi Starrer Godfather, a remake of the Malayalam political drama Lucifer. The movie was released all over the world on October 5 on the occasion of the Dasara festival. The movie opened with positive to mixed reviews from fans and regular moviegoers.

Within a couple of hours after the theatrical release, unfortunately, the film's entire contents were made available on illegal websites. The links to the pirated copy of the Godfather movie were being shared on social media handles widely. The links containing the movie are available for viewing online and downloading. Measures to put an end to piracy have never been successful.