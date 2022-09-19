Godfather Pre-Release Business Worldwide: Megastar Chiranjeevi Falls Behind In Terms Of Numbers!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming political action drama, Godfather, a remake of superhit Malayalam film starring Mohanlal, Lucifer, is gearing up for a Dasara release. Although there are rumours about the film's release being postponed, the makers have reportedly closed the pre-release business deal of the film.

With the blow that Acharya delivered to Megastar and the filmmakers, his latest film Godfather's business is highly affected. According to the sources inside Tollywood, it is reported by a few entertainment websites that Godfather's business is happening in the range of his earlier film Khaidi No. 150, which was his comeback film five years ago. The market was rather weak for Chiranjeevi's film. The movie reportedly made a pre-release business of about Rs 90 Crore.