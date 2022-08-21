Godfather Teaser: Chiranjeevi-Salman Khan Join Forces For A Complete Entertainer

The power-packed teaser of Godfather introduces us to the central character played by Chiranjeevi, who is a powerful political leader. It is revealed that the man, who is called 'Boss of Bosses' was away for almost 20 years. He came back 6 years back and earned immense popularity in a short time.

The highly anticipated official teaser of Godfather, the upcoming Chiranjeevi starrer is finally out. The promising teaser of Godfather, which is an official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, was released ahead of its leading man Chiranjeevi's birthday. The Telugu megastar has teamed up with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan for the film, which is helmed by Mohan Raja.

Later, we are introduced to Nayanthara's character who preserves immense hatred for the character played by Chiranjeevi. Satyadev, on the other hand, appears as the lead antagonist. Towards the second half of Godfather teaser, Salman Khan makes an electrifying entry as a confidante of Boss, who introduces himself as 'Chota Bhai'. The crackling camaraderie between Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan is the biggest highlight of the teaser.

To the unversed, Chiranjeevi is reprising the character played by Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in Lucifer, in the Mohan Raja directorial. Salman Khan appears in the role which was originally portrayed by director Prithviraj Sukumaran himself. Nayanthara and Satyadev, on the other hand, have reprised the characters played by Manju Warrier and Vivek Oberoi in the original.

Coming back to Godfather, the project features an extensive star cast including Samuthirakani, Puri Jagannadh, Sunil, Brahmaji, Gangavva, and others in the supporting roles. S Thaman has composed the songs and background score for the film. Nirav Shah is the director of photography. Prabhudeva has handled the dance choreography. The Chiranjeevi starrer is bankrolled by the banners Konidela Productions and Super Good Films.