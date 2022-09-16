His impending project with his Rudramadevi director Guna Sekhar, however, was in news for being shelved. The movie, touted to be a periodic mythological drama, is earlier planned to go on floors in the year 2020. With the pandemic coming into force, the works of Hiranyakashyapa were stalled temporarily. While Rana carried on with his other projects, Guna Sekhar too moved on to his next, a periodical drama with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shaakuntalam.

Actor Rana Daggubati, who was last seen in a female-centric film with Sai Pallavi, Virata Parvam, is busy juggling between his other upcoming projects. The producer-cum-actor always has his hands full when it comes to his professional commitments.

Shaakuntalam is currently in the last leg of its post-production. The film is likely to be released towards the year's end. The movie stars Dev Mohan as Dushyanta along with Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Ananya Nagalla among others in pivotal roles.

The filming of Shaakuntalam was done in elaborate sets erected at Ramoji Film City, Ananthagiri Hills, and Gandipet lake.

Given the fact that Gunasekhar has a thumb for heritage, mythology, and periodic tales, his much-awaited project Hiranyakashyapa too will soon go on floors, according to his latest statement. Hiranyakashyapa will be produced by Guna Teamworks in association with Suresh Productions. Updates about Hiranyakashyapa are still awaited.

Rana on the other hand will be seen in a period drama titled 1945, directed by Sathyasiva. In this film, Rana will be seen as a soldier.