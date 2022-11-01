Hanu Raghavapudi, Director of Sita Ramam To Narrate A Story To Jr NTR Very Soon?

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who scored a massive hit with Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur starrer Sita Ramam is all set to work on his next with great confidence. Hanu Raghavapudi is now rumoured to have secured a slot with none other than Jr NTR, to discuss a film together.

According to the Tollywood insiders, the Nani-starrer Krishna Gadi Veera Prema Gaadha director has prepared a commercial entertainer story that suits the top league actors. He chose to narrate the script to Jr NTR, who just got back to India from Japan, after a whirlwind tour on the occasion of RRR's Japanese release.