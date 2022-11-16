Happy Birthday Thaman: From Sir Ostara To Buttabomma, Here's A List Of His All Time Popular Hits

Tollywood's music director S Thaman who is well-known for composing energetic songs turned a year older today. Born as Ghantasala Sai Srinivas Thaman on November 16, 1983, he is celebrating his 39th birthday. He was born in Tamil Nadu to a Telugu-seeking family of musicians from Pottepalem in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district. For the unversed, Thaman is the grandson of veteran Telugu director and producer Ghantasala Balaramayya.

Thaman, who goes by the stage name Thaman S, is a professional drummer and has also done playback singing for several films. His first work was as a supporting musician in the 1994 film, Bhairava Dweepam. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with the Telugu film Malli Malli and Sindhanai Sei in Tamil. He has also made his acting debut in the Tamil film Boys (2003).