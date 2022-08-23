Hari Hara Veera Mallu release date is here. Power Star Pawan Kalyan has been busy with politics but that has not hindered his attention to cinema. His upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has allegedly been scheduled for an early summer release in 2023.

To accommodate his political calendar, the shoot for the film is expected to be wrapped up soon, and it will be ready for a March release. The film is said to have completed almost half of its shoot. Although there has been no official announcement yet, a popular website has said that the release will be on March 30.

On September 2, 2021, a poster with the release date April 29, 2022, was shared by the team. Later, due to multiple reasons, the release was postponed. On April 9 this year, a behind the scenes video was released, showing the Power Star practicing combat for the action sequences.

Hopefully, the team would soon update us on a release date officially. With Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar and Mahesh Babu's #SSMB28 releasing in April, it's going to be a fan fest in summer 2023.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Rampal, Aditya Menon and others. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, and is produced by AM Rathnam.

Pawan Kalyan's recent release Bheemla Nayak has been a profitable project, and the actor is all set for another massive hit. This was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Ayyapanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. His Vakeel Saab, immediately before Bheemla Nayak, was also a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. So after two remakes, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be an original story and the audience are eagerly awaiting its release.