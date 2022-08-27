Social media is buzzing with the update for Hari Hara Veera Mallu which just landed a few minutes back. The unofficial news is that the team is planning to release a glimpse of the film's action on Power Star's birthday, on September 2.

Considering his political calendar, the shoot for the film is expected to be completed soon, and thus the film will be ready for a March 2023 release.

On September 2, 2021, a poster with the release date of April 29, 2022, had been shared by the team. Later, due to multiple reasons, the release was postponed. On April 9 this year, a behind-the-scenes video was released, showing the Power Star practicing combat moves for the action sequences.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu stars Pawan Kalyan, Nidhi Agarwal, Nargis Fakhri, Arjun Rampal, Aditya Menon and others. It is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is produced by AM Rathnam.

Following his grand success Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan is gearing up for another blockbuster. Bheemla Nayak was a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyapanum Koshiyum, starring Prithviraj and Biju Menon. His Vakeel Saab, immediately before Bheemla Nayak, was also a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink. After two remakes, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be an original story and the audience is eagerly awaiting its release.