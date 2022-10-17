Have You Seen The First Look Poster Of Keerthy Suresh From Nani-Starrer Dasara Yet?

Nani's upcoming mass action entertainer Dasara is gearing up for a huge theatrical release in the early summer of 2023. The movie will be released all over the world in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada on March 30. Nani will be seen in a never-seen-before look sporting a rugged avatar full of beard, messy hair and in a mass makeover.

The makers of the film, Sree Lakshmi Venkateswara Creations released the first look poster of actress Keerthy Suresh, the film's female lead on October 17, marking her birthday. The poster depicted the National Award-winning actress clad in Telugu style wedding muhurtham look sporting a traditional yellow colour saree with a red border and flashing a Thalibottu. She was seen ushering in the festivities and having a blast at her wedding, as the music troupe was seen performing drums behind. Keerthy Suresh plays the character of Vennela, a deglamorized village belle in the film, going by the first look poster.

Dasara marks the second collaboration of Nani and Keerthy Suresh after Nenu Local. The movie is written and directed by Srikanth Odela as his debut. The movie stars Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar, and Zarina Wahab among others in key roles. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film.

The story of Dasara is about a man of the masses and is said to be set in the backdrop of Singareni coal mines. Nani is playing the role of a rugged mass torchbearer who is depicted as the savior of the masses.