Here Are All The Pictures From Naga Shaurya's Wedding Muhurtham You Want To See!

Naga Shaurya finally entered into a new and exciting phase of his life as a married man. While we are still wondering if this is an arranged or a love marriage, more details of the same are awaited. We hope Naga Shaurya soon opens up about his sudden and intimate wedding.

The couple had a two day celebration event with Haldi, Mehendi, and Cocktail dinner before the actual Muhurtham on November 20. The duo exchanged rings during one of these pre-nuptial events amidst their family members.

The south-Indian style wedding rituals happened amidst close family and firends in a beautifully adorned exterior mandap at the JW Marriott hotel. Flowers of White, Pink and Lavender colour were arranged in a cascading style along with a few Rose bunches to suit the traditional event. All the guests along with the bride and groom donned ethnic clothes. Naga Shaurya in one video can be seen putting vermilion (Sindoor) to Anusha's maang as part of the rituals.

Naga Shaurya Wears A Silk Kurtha For The Muhurtham Naga Shaurya is all smiles as he holds a garland made with White colour Roses and Baby's Breath flowers before he adorns it to his beloved bride Anusha Shetty. In the picture, he can be seen having a small chat with the purohit. Naga Shaurya And Anusha Shetty As The Newly Weds Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty pose for the cameras as the just married couple. They both have a wide grin on their happy faces, radiating love and joy. Advertisement Naga Shaurya & Anusha Shetty Drench Themselves In Thalambralu Naga Shaurya and Anusha Shetty caught teasing each other while taking part in Thalambralu ceremony. Anusha Shetty holds on to her beloved husband Naga Shaurya's hand after becoming man and wife. Anusha Shetty Holds Onto Her Beloved Naga Shaurya Another still from the muhurtham ceremony where the groom and bride wore traditional attires. Anusha Shetty kept her trousseau simple and accessorized her look with heavy kundan jewelry. She chose Red coloured Kanjivaram saree for the muhurtham look. A Picture from the Couple's Mehendi Ceremony A still from Naga Shaurya and Anusha's Mehendi ceremony. The couple can be seen enjoying the attention on their big day amidst all the fun and laughter that the event echoed with. They chose to keep it simple and formal. Naga Shaurya wore a Ink Blue kurtha while the bride opted for a mix of all pastel shades for her lehenga with elaborate embroidery work.

Take a look at another video from the Muhurtham where Naga Shaurya and Anusha are reveling in Thalambralu (Turmeric rice)