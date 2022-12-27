Year Ender 2022: From Rajamouli's RRR To Liger, Take A Look At Five Biggest Tollywood Hits & Flops

RRR

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the epic periodic action entertainer brought together two young and dynamic Tollywood heroes Ram Charan and Jr NTR together. The movie's success was massive and it is officially representing India at the Academy Awards 2023. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani among others. The song 'Naatu Naatu' was shortlisted for the Oscar awards under the 'Original Song' category.

Karthikeya 2

Actor Nikhil Siddartha scored an enormous hit in the form of Karthikeya 2, a sequel to Karthikeya, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The movie was made in Telugu initially but was released in Hindi as well. Karthikeya 2 brought unprecedented success to the filmmakers, catapulting Nikhil to nationwide stardom. The movie made Rs 120 Crore at the box office and featured Anupama Parameswaran.

Bimbisara

Another pre-historic fantasy film, written and directed by Mallidi Vasishta in his debut, the movie brought a great deal of appreciation and minted so much money for its makers. Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, half-brother of Jr NTR made a comeback to the silver screen with the film's success. The movie stars Samyuktha Menon and Catherine Tresa in key roles. Bimbisara was made on a budget of Rs 40 Crore and made Rs 65.20 Crore

Sita Ramam

Produced by the makers of National award-winning production house, Vyjayanthi Movies, and Swapna Cinema, Sita Ramam, a periodic love story starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, is one of the films Tollywood is proud of, in 2022. The movie was a pan-India venture and was close to making Rs 100 Crore.

Major

Starring Adivi Sesh in the role of the late Major Unni Mukundan, who died in the Mumbai Attacks, the Sasi Kiran Tikka directorial was one of the blockbuster films of Tollywood in 2022. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 30 Crore and it made double the amount.

DJ Tillu

DJ Tillu, in which Siddhu Jonnalagadda played the titular role, went on to become the first super hit of the Telugu film industry in the year. Directed by Vimal Krishna, the movie was made on a minimalistic budget of Rs 5 Crore and earned about Rs 30 Crore. It was a theatrical success, and the movie gained so much following on OTT. The sequel to DJ Tillu is currently in the making.

Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi's one of the most anticipated movies in which he starred along with Ram Charan, under the direction of Koratala Siva, fell flat on its face at the box office. The movie was released to disastrous response and remained the biggest flop of both the heroes' careers.

Thank You

Vikram K Kumar's directorial featuring Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna couldn't meet the expectations of the fans. The movie was a flop at the box office.

The Warrior

Tollywood's energetic star Ram Pothineni's Tamil debut, a bilingual helmed by Linguswamy starring Krithi Shetty was one of the costliest flops for the actor. The movie didn't pass the litmus test.

Ramarao On Duty

Actor Ravi Teja had three releases in the year. His first and second, Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty failed miserably at the box office. But, Dhamaka, which was released on December 23, is said to have achieved the brea

Macherla Niyojakavargam

Young actor Nithiin didn't have a good 2022. The actor's film Macherla Niyojakavargam starring Krithi Shetty was a flop movie, directed by MS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Liger



Needless to say, Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's Liger was one of the epic fails. The makers of the film have been trolled for so long with Vijay Deverakonda facing the brunt of it all. The movie was distasteful in several aspects and is an honorary mention in this article under the flops category.