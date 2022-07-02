Tollywood is one Indian film industry that splurges on making big-budget films with fancy payments being given to the lead cast and crew. It is no exaggeration that Tollywood is on par with Bollywood in terms of offering remuneration to actors.

Ever since the pandemic hit in the year 2020, Tollywood is the most suffered film industry for the sole reason of spending a lot on the production of films and the remunerations of the actors.

After reaching heights of global fandom and popularity with Rajamouli's Baahubali, actor Prabhas went on to become the highest-paid actor not only in Tollywood, but also became one of the highest-paid actors in the entire country. He takes home a whopping Rs 100 Crore as remuneration for one project, after the success of Baahubali. His films have become pan-India releases and therefore, the 42-year-old actor is raking in the moolah.

Until recently, Mahesh Babu has been making some Rs 40 Crore excluding several brand endorsements he propagates. Iconic star Allu Arjun, who enjoys a superstar image in Mollywood is one of the actors who has released all of his films in dubbed versions in Malayalam, creating a huge fan base in Kerala. After the release of Sukumar's directorial venture Pushpa, the actor is widely popular in north-Indian regions as well. The actor is said to have hiked his fee to about Rs 50 Crore.

Surpassing them all, with his upcoming film, Power Star Pawan Kalyan is taking home Rs 60 Crore, which makes him the second-highest-paid Telugu actor after Prabhas.

Pawan Kalyan, who is currently active in his political party Janasena will be seen in the remake of Vinodaya Sitham. For the same film, the actor is reportedly offered Rs 60 Crore.

Actors like Ram Charan, Jr NTR from this generation also demand a hefty pay cheque from producers for their respective projects.