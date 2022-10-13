Tollywood AKA Telugu Film Industry has been ruling the roost all over the world with its larger-than-life films and unprecedented popularity of the stars and directors. In general, all of Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil films have taken over the country with their efficient filmmaking and storytelling techniques. Bollywood, which is known as the face of Indian films, hasn't registered a single hit which is worth celebrating but several south films have made epic records meanwhile, one after the other.

After the pandemic, the trend of pan-Indian films has picked up in southern film industries. Telugu films, which are made on massive budgets have been released in all southern languages along with Hindi, to reach a wide range of audience and make Indian cinema much bigger and better. The popularity and reach of the Telugu actors have increased manifold.

According to a recent survey conducted by a commercial and paid Public Relations Agency Ormax, the list for the most popular Telugu Male film stars for the month of September is as follows in order:

1) Prabhas

2) Jr NTR

3) Allu Arjun

4) Ram Charan

5) Mahesh Babu

6) Pawan Kalyan

7) Nani

8) Vijay Deverakonda

9) Chiranjeevi

10) Ravi Teja