Sankranthi 2023: Here's A List Of All Telugu Films That Will Be Releasing During The Harvest Festival!
Swiftly, the year 2022 has come to an end. For the Tollywood industry, the year was quite fruitful. May heroes have succeeded in getting recognition at the national and international levels besides films that worked wonders at the box office. To put it together, Tollywood had an eventful 2022. With the same level of energy and enthusiasm, the moviegoers are going to be treated to a plethora of films for the Sankranthi of 2023.
Sankranthi/Pongal is an important festival that falls at the beginning of every year. It is considered the harvest festival and the continuous holiday season is deemed lucky and profitable for the makers of films to showcase their products. Most of the filmmakers wanted to release their big-budget movies for Sankranthi and often the slots for Sankranthi releases are booked a year ago.
Sankranthi is a huge season and films of A-list actors usually are scheduled to hit the screens during the same time. The season is sentimental for a few actors and producers, which makes it even more special.
This year too, for the upcoming festival season of 2023, there are several big-budgeted star hero films as well as low-budget experimental or new-age films that are ready to hit the screens.
Let us now take a look at the Tollywood films that are lined up for Sankranthi
Waltair Veerayya
Megastar Chiranjeevi starrer Waltair Veerayya under the direction of Bobby is all set to hit the screens on January 13. The movie stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi for the first time. The movie is said to be an out-and-out mass action entertainer produced by Mythri Movie Makers.
Veera Simha Reddy
Nandamuri Balakrishna is going to hit the screens as Veera Simha Reddy under the direction of Gopichand Malineni on January 12. Accidentally, Shruti Haasan is the female lead of the film. She is going to be seen on the big screen at a time alongside Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna for the first time. Mythri Movie Makers is producing the film.
Vaarasudu
Thalapathy Vijay is making his Tollywood debut with this movie under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally. The movie is shot as a bilingual and will hit the screens on January 12. Rashmika Mandanna was cast as the female lead. Dil Raju produced the movie under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.
Vidya Vasula Aham
The movie stars Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar in the lead roles and is going to release at the theatres on January 14. Written and directed by Manikanth Gelli, the movie is touted to be a romantic drama. The film's music is composed by Kalyani Malik and the cinematography is rendered by Akhil Valluri. The movie is produced by Lakshmi Navya Makkapati and Ranjith Kumar Kodali under the Eternity Entertainment banner.
Anni Manchi Sakunamule
Director Nandini Reddy has helmed Anni Manchi Sakunamule with Santosh Shoban in the lead role. The movie stars an ensemble cast in the form of Gautami, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh, and VK Naresh among others. The movie is produced by UV Creations and is most likely to hit the screens during the Sankranthi holidays. Although the date isn't announced officially, it is maintained that Anni Manchi Sakunamule will join the Sankranthi 2023 race.
