HIT 2 Day 4 Box Office Collection Worldwide: A Drop In Collection For Adivi Sesh's Crime Thriller!

Adivi Sesh's HIT:2 is rocking at the box-office owing to no competition as well as the crime thriller story that is engaging at times. The movie, written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu is a second installment of the HITverse that began in the year 2020 with Vishwak Sen's HIT: The First Case. The movie will have seven sequels and each one will have a different protagonists. The upcoming HIT:3 will showcase actor Nani in the role of Sarkaar, an SP heading the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT).

Cop Krishna Dev is a stubborn and cool cop who always makes sure to solve the cases that he takes up( except for one case for which he is upset with his subordinate). Since the movie is going to unfold in several parts, we don't know when we could finally get an answer to which case that could be. In HIT: The Second Case, he gets to solve a case where a gruesome murder victim Sanjana's body parts and the head were severed, left to be displayed. After initial investigation, a shocking reality dawns upon him. While he desperately tries to nab the serial killer, his personal life also becomes entangled in the cat and mouse chase.

Take a look at the day-wise worldwide box office collection of HIT 2 here :

Day 1: Rs 6.4 Crore

Day 2: Rs 5.35 Crore

Day 3: Rs 5.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2 Crore

Total 4 Days Collection: Rs 18.85 Crore

HIT 2 stars Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead's character Aarya. Maganti Srinath, Suhas, Rao Ramesh, Comalee Prasad, Posani Krishna Murali, and Srikanth Iyengar among others in supporting roles. The film's sequel, HIT: The Third Case will have Nani in the lead role. He plays the character named Sarkaar, a ruthless cop who is introduced as a walking nightmare.

The movie is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni under the Wall Poster Cinema banner, and is presented by Nani. The movie's cinematography is handled by S Manikandan, and edited by Harry BH. John Stewart Eduri composed the film's background score while MM Srilekha and Suresh Bobbili composed the tunes for songs.