Hit AKA Hit: The First Case, is a 2020 film starring Vishwak Sen in the lead role of a cop trying to solve a murder mystery whilst fighting demons inside his head. The suspense-thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu is now ready with a sequel titled Hit: The second case, which is aiming to be released all over the world on December 2. The installment stars Adivi Sesh in the protagonist's role and has Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.
Hit: The 2nd Case Teaser: Adivi Sesh Intrigues In This Yet Another Suspense Crime Thriller!
The makers of the film wanted to continue the streak of making crime thrillers and created 'The HIT Verse.' Accordingly, they teamed up again for the latest film. A promotional teaser of Hit: The Second Case on November 3. The teaser looked quite promising for film buffs who are into suspense, and crime thrillers. The beginning of the teaser showcased Adivi Sesh as a suave and hot-headed cop. He is the rebellious cop from the Homicide Intervention Team in Visakhapatnam. He then stumbles upon a case where a woman lies murdered in a resto-bar. How he solves this case is to be seen on the big screen.
Hit: The second case stars Bhanu Chander as Aarya, Rao Ramesh as DGP Nageswara Rao, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Maganti Srinath as Abhilash, and Komalee Prasad as Varsha among others in crucial roles.
Prashanti Tipirneni is producing the movie on the Wall Poster Cinema banner. Actor Nani is the presenter of the film. The movie is cinematographed by S Manikandan and edited by Garry BH. The film's score is composed by John Stewart Eduri.
