Hyderabad Police Registers Case Against Devi Sri Prasad For Hurting Hindu Sentiments With His Song 'O Pari'

Well-known Telugu actress Karate Kalyani has filed a complaint against noted music director Devi Sri Prasad for hurting Hindu sentiments. The case was registered with the Hyderabad city police's cybercrime wing. Devi Sri Prasad recently released a musical called O Pari. According to Kalyani, the song insults Hinduism and Hindus to the core.

She stated in her complaint that she and her community are offended by the Hindu chant Hare Rama Hare Krishna, used by DSP in the lyrics of O Pari. Further, she added that the Hindu religion has become a soft target for many people these days.

The complainant also said that the composer has used the devotional chants in the song in a very demeaning manner. She alleged that women are dancing wearing obscene outfits and that it has shocked her to see such a renowned music director like DSP using Lord Rama's hymns in a humiliating way for a private song.

The four-minute-long video song released on YouTube has by far surpassed 20 million views. Meanwhile, KVM Prasad, ACP Cybercrimes, said the music composer has been booked under Section 153A of the IPC, adding that the investigation has begun.

The lack of respect for his religion is the reason he did such a thing. His music video contains women in bikinis dancing to chants of Lord Rama, which is unacceptable! His lack of belief in a religion is acceptable, but he can't insult the faith of other believers by producing such albums for the sake of popularity. Hence, he should issue a public apology to all Hindus at the earliest.

She also mentioned that she neither did roles nor supported activities that were disrespectful to Hindus despite being in the industry for several years as an actress.

The song O Pari was released four weeks ago and has been trending since then. Besides raising an objection to using the devotional chants in a song, Karate Kalyani has sought an unconditional apology along with legal action from DSP for hurting Hindus' religious sentiments.