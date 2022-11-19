I Am Overwhelmed With Joy, Says Samantha On Yashoda's Success

She rose to stardom after a string of successful projects in Tamil and Telugu. She married her long-time boyfriend Naga Chaitanya in 2017. But unfortunately, they announced separation in 2021.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was introduced to the film industry by Gautam Vasudev Menon in his Vinnaithaandi Varuvaya/ Ye Maaya Chesava. She played the lead girl, opposite Naga Chaitanya in Telugu.

Post their separation Samantha was on a signing spree. All her movies went on to be blockbusters. She became a nationwide sensation with her role as an LTTE rebel leader in Family man and her sensual dance number 'Oo Antava' from Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise.She further signed a mythological film 'Shakuntalam' directed by Gunasekhar. She plays the titular role in the movie.

Meanwhile, her recent release Yashoda has gone to be a hit. The Telugu movie is directed by the director duo Hari- Harish. The movie also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, and Unni Mukundan playing prominent roles.

Post the success of the movie, the actress took to her social media to thank the audience.

Her note read, "Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theaters is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine,"

"And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who was involved with the making of Yashoda."



She further went on to thank the director and her co-stars. "And I am also so grateful to the directors, Hari and Harish with whom it has been an absolute pleasure to work with."

"To my dearest co-actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gaaru, Unni Mukundan gaaru, and to the rest of the amazing cast, it was wonderful collaborating and working with you as well".

Samantha was recently diagnosed with from autoimmune disease and she said she will overcome it soon.