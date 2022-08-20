Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood right now. With back-to-back films in his kitty that are currently in the filming stage, the maverick actor is living out of a suitcase, and rightly so. The actor, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action drama Liger, finished promoting the film in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Kochi, and several other cities along with a huge pre-release event at Warangal. With barely five days left for the movie to hit the screens all over the world, the actor is taking part in as many interviews as possible.
'I want Jr NTR Anna To Win The Oscars', Says Vijay Deverakonda While Promoting Liger!
In response to the ongoing rumours about Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR becoming India's official submission for the Oscar Awards 2023, the chirpy actor was quoted as saying to an interviewer, "I want Jr NTR Anna to win. Let's go. It would be mental if he wins the Oscars. The high is altogether a new level if someone from the country wins an Oscar award. Both Charan anna and NTR anna have done a fantastic job in the film."
His Liger is written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh in association with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar and is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 25.
Liger stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay, who portrayed the role of a wannabe Boxing champion, who wants to rise from rags to riches. Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson play other key roles in the film.
Meanwhile, Vijay is also shooting for Puri Jagannadh's next Jana Gana Mana under the same banner Puri Connects. Another movie titled Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the direction of Ninnu Kori fame Shiva Nirvana is also in progress.
- Liger's Trailer Will Influence The Way Trailers Are Cut Says Vijay Deverekonda
- Vijay Deverakonda On South Vs North Cinema: Only When You Unite As A Country, We Become A Powerful Unit
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts To Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha Trend; 'You Are Not Affecting Aamir Khan Alone...'
- Vijay Deverakonda Confident Of Liger, Says 'My Counting Will Start From Rs 200 Crore'
- Puri Jagannadh Says Karan Johar Suggested Ananya Panday's Name For Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Liger
- Did You Know Vijay Deverakonda Had Rejected Karan Johar’s Film Before Liger? Read Full Story
- EXCLUSIVE! Vijay Deverakonda: I Have Learnt That You Don't Need To Always Vocalize Your Feelings
- Rashmika Mandanna Reacts To Rumours Of Dating Vijay Deverakonda; 'Don't Jump To Conclusions Unless & Until...'
- Vijay Deverakonda Reacts As Liger Event Was Stopped Abruptly After 'Stampede-Like' Situation In A Mumbai Mall
- Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Calls Samantha Most Desirable; Says Rashmika Mandanna Is A Darling
- Koffee With Karan 7 Episode 4 Highlights: Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday Display Their Crackling Chemistry
- Koffee With Karan 7: Vijay Deverakonda Reveals Why He Doesn’t Disclose His Relationship Status Openly