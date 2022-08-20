Actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the busiest actors in Tollywood right now. With back-to-back films in his kitty that are currently in the filming stage, the maverick actor is living out of a suitcase, and rightly so. The actor, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action drama Liger, finished promoting the film in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Kochi, and several other cities along with a huge pre-release event at Warangal. With barely five days left for the movie to hit the screens all over the world, the actor is taking part in as many interviews as possible.

In response to the ongoing rumours about Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR becoming India's official submission for the Oscar Awards 2023, the chirpy actor was quoted as saying to an interviewer, "I want Jr NTR Anna to win. Let's go. It would be mental if he wins the Oscars. The high is altogether a new level if someone from the country wins an Oscar award. Both Charan anna and NTR anna have done a fantastic job in the film."

His Liger is written, directed, and produced by Puri Jagannadh in association with Charmme Kaur and Karan Johar and is going to be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on August 25.

Liger stars Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay, who portrayed the role of a wannabe Boxing champion, who wants to rise from rags to riches. Ramya Krishnan and Mike Tyson play other key roles in the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is also shooting for Puri Jagannadh's next Jana Gana Mana under the same banner Puri Connects. Another movie titled Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu under the direction of Ninnu Kori fame Shiva Nirvana is also in progress.