Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Promo: Inaya Gives Back To Revanth In Front Of Show's Host Nagarjuna & Others!

The biggest Telugu TV reality shows Bigg Boss 6 Telugu on Star Maa is nearing completion. This is the last weekend before the finale, and the seven housemates are kicked about going into the top five categories. This week's elimination is also going to be crucial as it decides the fate of the finalists. According to the latest promo released by Star Maa, we can see the show's host Nagarjuna asking the housemates starting with Srihan to name the contestant who they think will get eliminated from the show this weekend. Srihan, who fumbled a bit later, mentioned Rohit's name, much to his disappointment of Rohit. Srihan, as the house's captain, gave an 'undeserving' badge to Rohit earlier. When Keerthi was asked to name a contestant according to her opinion, she took Adi Reddy's name. Adi Reddy, hearing this feared elimination and felt disheartened.

Toward the end of the promo, Revanth was asked to take a name and after his usual elaboration of events, he mentioned Inaya as the housemate to get eliminated, likely. Inaya, who was shocked by his statement, retorted. Inaya asked Revanth why he took her name when a day before he assured her that she would definitely be in the top five contestants. She even mentioned the same to the host and expressed dismay.

Revanth conveyed that he mentioned Inaya's name after she expressed self-doubt, but Inaya retorted saying, "You have to answer as per your thoughts and opinions." Nagarjuna then said, "Inaya, Revanth said that to you but what he has in his heart is this." The atmosphere inside the house among the housemates turned cold immediately.

It is rumoured earlier that one of Sri Satya or Keerthi would leave the house but the latest buzz circulated that Inaya is the contestant to evict the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house.

In another promo, Nagarjuna was seen laughing out loud along with the housemates as Bigg Boss played videos of the housemates from inside the dark room and their reactions to the events. Adi Reddy, Srihan, Inaya, Keerthi, and Sri Satya's videos were played for them to watch.

Stay tuned to Star Maa at 9 pm on Saturdays and Sundays to watch the latest happenings as the housemates indulge in fun games with the host Nagarjuna. From Monday to Friday, the show will be telecast at 10 pm. One can stream the entire episodes of the season on Disney+ Hotstar.