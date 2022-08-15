Check out the celebs' posts here:

The Nation is celebrating Independence Day 2022 today. On this day, in 1947, India was freed from British rule. This year marked the 75th year of Independence, and the citizens celebrated it by hoisting a flag at their residences. The renowned celebs of South cinema, including Allu Arjun, Yash, Mohanlal, Keerthy Suresh, and others, wished their fans and followers on the occasion with special social media posts.

Allu Arjun

The Pushpa actor took to his official Instagram page and shared a picture of himself with the National Flag of India, in the backdrop of snowclad mountains. "Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters . Vande Maataram 🇮🇳," Allu Arjun captioned his post.

Yash

The KGF actor shared the picture of Independence Day 2022 celebrations at his residence with his wife Radhika Pandit and their kids, on Instagram. "The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga - the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress - Soar High 🇮🇳Here's wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day," Yash captioned his post.

Mohanlal

The Malayalam superstar shared a video of the flag hoisting ceremony which was held at his Kochi residence, on his official social media handles. Mohanlal also took to his official Twitter page and wrote: "Happy Independence Day #स्वतंत्रतादिवस #IndependenceDay2022"

Mahesh Babu

The Telugu superstar shared a lovely picture of himself and his daughter Sitara, which was clicked during the Independence Day celebrations at their residence. "One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence! 🇮🇳 #ProudIndian #HarGharTiranga @amritmahotsav," Mahesh Babu captioned his post.

Mammootty

The megastar of Malayalam cinema took to his official social media handles and wrote: "Happy Independence Day #IndiaAt75"

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Telugu cinema's megastar shared pictures of the Independence Day celebrations on his social media handles and wrote: "75 years of Independence day greetings to young Indians !!

Our tricolour national flag is proudly waving in front of our house day and day. #indiaat75🇮🇳 #harghartiranga🇮🇳 #amritmahotsav🇮🇳"

Keerthy Suresh

The National award-winning actress shared pictures of her Independence Day celebrations and wrote: "Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75"

Vijay Devarakonda

The Liger actor took to his official social media handles and shared picture and video of his Independence Day celebrations. "We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India ❤️," he wrote.