Is Actor Srikanth Heading For A Divorce With Wife Ooha?

Telugu actor Srikanth Meka is a popular face in the film industry. The actor debuted in the year 1993 with the comedy film One By Two as a male lead. The film was directed by Shiva Nageswara Rao and turned out to be a box-office success. The actor has also acted in a few films in other languages as well, including Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The 54-year-old star, known for his amazing acting chops, is currently making headlines. The actor's marriage life is reportedly going through a rough patch, and if some media reports are to be believed, Srikanth's marriage with his wife Ooha is suffering some trouble. Even though nothing has been officially confirmed by the actor, these are just rumours.

Going by the rumours that are circulating on the internet, Srikanth and his wife Ooha are getting divorced. The news of the actor's divorce has come as a shock to his fans. A similar story about actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya was a hot trending topic and was extensively discussed on social media.

Actor Srikanth and his wife Ooho, or Sivaranjani, whose real name is Uma Maheshwari, got married on January 20th, 1997, and have two sons, Roshan and Rohan, and a daughter, Medha. For the unaware, Srikanth's elder son, Roshan, is already an actor. Ooha, on the other hand, was also an actress. Srikanth and Ooho have acted together in several films.

Counted amongst the star actors of his time, Srikant has continued working in films, mostly as a side character or in small roles. Some reports have claimed that financial worries are the reason for the couple's separation. Srikanth has been facing huge financial losses lately, and everything is not going well between the couple.

Speaking of Srkanth's professional life, the actor was seen in three films this year. He was seen in two Telugu films - Kothala Rayudu and Son of India and a Kannada movie, James. The film was late Kannada actor Punneth Rajkumar's last film. Meanwhile, Srikanth will be next seen in Tamil superstar Vijay's Varisu. Srikanth has by far acted in over 120 films and has also been a part of films like Swarabhishekam, which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu for 2004; and Virodhi, which premiered at the Indian Panorama section of the 2011 International Film Festival of India.