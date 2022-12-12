Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Is Inaya The Lowest Paid Celeb Among All Other Housemates On The Show?

Inaya was the 14th contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu house. She was one of the contestants to gain massive fandom and popularity through the show in this season. Inaya Sultana was unknown until a video of her dancing with Ram Gopal Varma went viral on the internet. As Inaya managed to impress thousands of Bigg Boss show viewers' making them her fans, her elimination from the show gave rise to an unrest on social media platforms. Fans have expressed their disappointment through trending #Inayaunfairelimination on Twitter and sharing so many posts in her support.

Inaya is a small town girl. To fulfill her dreams, she left her family behind and reached Hyderabad. She has been getting modelling opportunities and side-kick characters in low-budget films. She also appeared in a film starring Dhanraj and Sunil titled 'Bujji Ila Raa', which is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, a crime thriller, garnered decent appreciation.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, since Inaya was not so popular before coming to the reality show, it is learned that the makers of the show have roped her in for a minimum amount, which is almost the lowest of remunerations per week-Rs 15000. For her stint in the Bigg Boss 6 Telugu show for 14 weeks, Inaya might have earned only about Rs 2.10 Lakh. Compared to the other housemates, Inaya's remuneration was definitely the lowest. However, her fans are vouching for her bright future and are hopeful that she gets what she deserves.

Inaya was rumoured to become the winner a couple of times and a runner several other times. It is unfortunate that she had to get eliminated from the house even without becoming one among the top five contestants. Srihan is the season's first finalist as he won the 'Ticket to Finale' task after Revanth gave up in the heat of the moment.

Stay tuned to Star Maa from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The season's final episode will telecast on December 18.