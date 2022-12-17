Bigg Boss 6 Telugu Finale: THIS Contestant Takes The Cash Filled Suitcase, Deets Inside Advertisement

As usual, the Bigg Boss game show grand finale is incomplete without the suitcase offer in the semi-final round. The Telugu Season 6 of the Bigg Boss reality show is going to be telecast on December 18 and the shooting of the same is underway at the sprawling set erected on the campus of Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. If the leaks are to be believed, singer Revanth will emerge as the winner of the season. While it is a practice to offer a lump sum of money to one of the top five finalists to walk away with, leaving the finale, most of the time in the Telugu seasons, contestants were foolish enough to let go of that opportunity, hoping they would become the winner. However, it is a wise move to accept the offer and come out with assured money rather than pinning hopes on the finale, where only one person can win. Advertisement Bigg Boss 6 Telugu: Adi Reddy Wins Ticket To Finale Task? Becomes The First Finalist Of The Season! In the initial four seasons of the Bigg Boss Telugushow, none of the finalists have come forward to take the offer but in season 5, one of the finalists, Sohel went on to accept the suitcase cash, breaking the norm. He was unsure if he could become the winner and he gracefully accepted the fact along with a suitcase full of money. In the latest season 6, we all know Srihan, Rohit, Adi Reddy, and Keerthi are finalists along with Revanth. When offered the suitcase with an amount of Rs 25 Lakh, we hear that housemate Adi Reddy chose to go for it, according to the available information.

Adi Reddy entered the show as a commoner, who made a space for himself on digital media as YouTuber. He made a living out of reviewing Bigg Boss Telugu shows and eventually came this far. He was rumoured to have some political backing and several people allege that he used networking to enter the show. In addition, many viewers opine that there were unfair eliminations throughout the season just to save Adi Reddy.

He hails from a middle-class background and until his YouTube channel became successful, had faced several financial issues. His sister is blind and his mother ended her life. Amid these conditions, Adi Reddy worked hard for whatever he enjoys today. So, to opt for the suitcase prize money is a wise decision on his part, if the news is true.

Tune into the Star Maa channel at 9 pm tonight to catch the latest updates of the show and to know if the suitcase prize money was won by Adi Reddy. Tonight's episode will also contain the elimination of two contestants from the top five.