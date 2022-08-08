Is It Rashmika Mandanna For Naga Chaitanya In His Next Film Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu With Parasuram?

With several of his films not performing up to the mark, he is making sure to pick up work that suits his personality and keep himself occupied back-to-back. The actor was last seen in director Vikram K Kumar's Thank You, which remained a disaster at the box office.

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is currently promoting his maiden Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan, an official remake of Tom Hank's Forrest Gump, is one busy actor of late, in Tollywood.

The latest buzz has it that the young actor has finally okayed the script narrated by director Parasuram Petla, who was supposed to do a film with Chaitanya before he proceeded with Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After the miserable response the film garnered, Naga Chaitanya made Parasuram come up with a fresh and tweaked script that could work at the box office. Adding to the fact that his film Thank You, too, tanked at the box office, the duo is ensuring that they leave no stone unturned for their collaboration. The movie is said to be a fresh romantic action drama.

So, for their upcoming film Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu, director Parasuram is keen to cast Geeta Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna, opposite Chaitanya as his love interest. The pairing would be fresh and is expected to create a positive buzz for the film if Rashmika signs the dotted line. The official announcement is, however, yet to be made about the project bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with several projects in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films in the pipeline. It is to be seen if the actress can squeeze her dates for this film with Naga Chaitanya.