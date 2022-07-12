Is Prabhas Trying Hard To Regain His Pan-India Star Status Again After Losing To Allu Arjun And Yash?

After the humongous success of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, Prabhas was on cloud nine. However, after back-to-back flop films such as Saaho and Radhe Shyam, the actor is trying very hard to regain his pan-India star status. After all, his competitors from the South Film Industry such as Allu Arjun and Yash delivered the blockbuster films Pushpa and KGF: Chapter 2 this year respectively.

Coming back to Prabhas, the Rebel Star has some amazing films in his kitty such as Salaar, Adipurush, Project K and Spirit. Interestingly, Bollywood Life got to know some amazing inside scoops from the sets of Salaar and Project K. A source close to the development informed the portal that Prabhas has recently shot two high-octane action scenes for Salaar and Project K respectively.

The source said, "Apparently, he took a keen interest in each of these scenes and made sure that they turned out to be better than earlier conceived. He wants to ensure that he maintains the same intensity for both films and scrutinises every detail minutely. Also, he's keen that they're releasing soon one after the other and evaporate all the bad press generated by Radhe Shyam being a total washout."

Advertisement Advertisement

Moreover, the source also said that after the debacle of Radhe Shyam, Prabhas' confidence level has gone down and he is not ready to repeat his mistakes again. The actor is checking everything thrice about Salaar and Project K. Looks like Prabhas is not ready to take any risk as he seriously wants to regain his pan-India star position.

Talking about his upcoming projects, Prabhas' Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh in key roles. Project K has Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in pivotal roles. Shruti Haasan is playing the female lead in Salaar, while Spirit is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.