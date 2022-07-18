South India's massive blockbuster production and multistarrer RRR, Rise Revolt Roar saw an unprecedented success across all corners of the globe. Directed by Baahubali 1 & 2 fame SS Rajamouli, the movie, which was released on March 25 is continuing to set records on the OTT platforms till today.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer period drama have Alia Bhatt in a key role along with Olivia Morris as the lead actors. The movie collected somewhere between a whopping Rs 1150 Crore and Rs 1200 Crore.

Ever since the movie hit the OTTs, people from all over the world have been praising the film. Several Hollywood personalities and celebrities couldn't stop raving about it and took to their respective social media handles to put out their opinion on RRR.

Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR shot to international fame with RRR, while director Rajamouli sealed his position as a renowned filmmaker internationally. The latest buzz about the film is that it has been an official entrant to the Oscars for the year 2023.

Film analysts are predicting that RRR is one of the front runners to win the best international film at the Oscars, much likely. Several international entertainment websites have quoted that film analysts opined, "India does not always make the right Oscar picks, but should not miss this opportunity to score at least Best International Feature Film."

Here are the Oscar 2023 predictions:

Frontrunners

"Both Sides of the Blade" (Claire Denis, France)

"Corsage" (Marie Kreutzer, Austria)

"Decision to Leave" (Park Chan-wook, Korea)

"Holy Spider" (Ali Abbasi, Denmark)

"One Fine Morning" (Mia Hansen-Love, France)

"RRR" (S.S. Rajamouli, India)

"Tori and Lokita" (Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne, Belgium)

"Utama" (Alejandro Loayza Grisi, Bolivia)

Contenders

"Alcarràs" (Carla Simón, Spain)

"Argentina, 1985" (Santiago Mitre, Argentina)

"Bardo" (Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexico)

"Broker" (Hirokazu Kore-eda, Korea)

"Close" (Lukas Dhont, Belgium)

"The Eight Mountains" (Charlotte Vandermeersch and Felix Van Groenigen, Italy)

"Eo" (Jerzy Skolimowski, Poland)

"Girl Picture" (Alli Haapasalo, Finland)

"Godland" (Hlynur Pálmason, Iceland)

"Mother and Son" (Léonor Seraille, France)

"The Quiet Girl" (Colm Bairéad, Ireland)

"RMN" (Cristian Mungiu, Romania)

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Rahul Ramakrishna among others. The film's technical crew includes- cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar, Editing by A Sreekar Prasad.The movie has a complete soundtrack composed by MM Keeravani.

The movie's story is penned by SS Rajamouli's father, renowned story writer V Vijayendra Prasad. Dialogues of the film were written by Sai Madhav Burra. DVV Danayya produced the film which ran for 182 minutes under his DVV Entertainment banner, on a budget of Rs 550 Crore.