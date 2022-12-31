Is Sai Pallavi The Female Lead In Prabhas-Sukumar Bandreddi's Upcoming Gangster Film? Find Out!
Pan-India star Prabhas is currently the busiest actor. The Tollywood actor, who rose to global stardom through SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, has been doing pan-India films ever since. His last two straight Telugu films Saaho and Radhe Shyam remained disasters at the box office. His upcoming pan-India mythological action film Adipurush is awaiting release in March 2023.
Meanwhile, besides Prabhas' first-ever appearance on the talk show of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2, his next rumoured project with Pushpa 1 & 2's director Sukumar Bandreddi is making the rounds on the internet.
Going by the available information, Prabhas will team up with Sukumar for the first time for a film that charts the journey of a gangster. The buzz has it that the movie is reportedly titled Bhavani, with a shooting to take place in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. However, there is no official information about the same. But, fans are starting to celebrate the rumours of the actor and director coming together.
Meanwhile, for the film's female lead role, the makers of the film are said to have approached actress Sai Pallavi. Sai Pallavi is a brilliant actor and does meaty characters. If she comes together for Prabhas-SUkumar's film, the expectations reach a new high. Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati, written and directed by Venu Udugula.
On the other hand, Prabhas is taking part in the shooting of his upcoming film Project K, by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. With director Maruti, Prabhas is working on a film titled Raja Deluxe. In addition, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Shruti Haasan is also on the sets.
- NTR 31: Is This True? Whoa! Aamir Khan To Play Villain In Jr NTR's Next With Prashanth Neel?
- Shruti Haasan Opens Up About Being Mocked For Her Height And Facing Rejections!
- Loved Prabhas' Simple Yellow Shirt That He Wore For Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2? It Costs Rs 11k
- Unstoppable 2: Balakrishna Pulls Prabhas' Legs Over His Relationship Rumours With Anushka & Kriti Sanon
- ‘The Day Prabhas Gets Married, I’ll Get Married’: Vishal Breaks Silence On His Wedding!
- Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas & His Best Buddy Gopichand Evoke Fun On Balakrishna's Talk Show!
- Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas To Treat Balayya To His Famous Lavish Home-Cooked Food On The Show?
- Prabhas' Salaar & Project K Continue To Delay; Crucial Time Ahead For The Pan-India Star?
- Prabhas To Nani-Here's A Look At The Whopping Remunerations Of South Indian Star Heroes'
- Prabhas Meets This Legendary Director On The Sets Of Nag Ashwin's ProjectK With Deepika Padukone!
- Unstoppable 2 With NBK: Prabhas As A Guest On Balakrishna's Talk Show; Fans Can't Keep Calm!
- ‘She Won’t Meet Us’ When Disha Patani Demanded Rs 5 Crore For Prabhas’ Saaho & Left Makers Irked?