Is Sai Pallavi The Female Lead In Prabhas-Sukumar Bandreddi's Upcoming Gangster Film? Find Out!

Pan-India star Prabhas is currently the busiest actor. The Tollywood actor, who rose to global stardom through SS Rajamouli's Baahubali movies, has been doing pan-India films ever since. His last two straight Telugu films Saaho and Radhe Shyam remained disasters at the box office. His upcoming pan-India mythological action film Adipurush is awaiting release in March 2023.

Meanwhile, besides Prabhas' first-ever appearance on the talk show of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Unstoppable 2, his next rumoured project with Pushpa 1 & 2's director Sukumar Bandreddi is making the rounds on the internet.

Going by the available information, Prabhas will team up with Sukumar for the first time for a film that charts the journey of a gangster. The buzz has it that the movie is reportedly titled Bhavani, with a shooting to take place in the Rayalaseema area of Andhra Pradesh. However, there is no official information about the same. But, fans are starting to celebrate the rumours of the actor and director coming together.

Meanwhile, for the film's female lead role, the makers of the film are said to have approached actress Sai Pallavi. Sai Pallavi is a brilliant actor and does meaty characters. If she comes together for Prabhas-SUkumar's film, the expectations reach a new high. Sai Pallavi was last seen in Virata Parvam alongside Rana Daggubati, written and directed by Venu Udugula.

On the other hand, Prabhas is taking part in the shooting of his upcoming film Project K, by National Award-winning director Nag Ashwin, starring Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. With director Maruti, Prabhas is working on a film titled Raja Deluxe. In addition, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Shruti Haasan is also on the sets.