Jalsa is one of the biggest hits of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan as well as the film's director Trivikram Srinivas. The movie was re-released on September 2 this year, as a tribute to Pawan Kalyan and it went on to set some new records.
Jalsa Box Office Collection: Pawan Kalyan's Film Creates A Record After Re-Release!
The movie followed the suit after Mahesh Babu-Puri Jagannadh's Pokiri re-release trend. The movie set a new benchmark for special shows in Tollywood, according to a few entertainment websites. The collection from the re-run was huge and the Nizam area stood on the top in this regard.
Take a look at the collection of Jalsa re-release here:
Nizam: Rs 1.2 Crore
Uttarandhra: Rs 26 Lakh
Krishna: Rs 21 Lakh
West Godavari: Rs 14 Lakh
Nellore: Rs 10 Lakh
Total Telugu States Collection: Rs 2.35 Crore Gross.
Total Worldwide Collection: Rs 2.85 Crore Gross.
Jalsa, an action comedy entertainer was released back in the year 2008. It was an instant success at the box office and starred Ileana D Cruz, Kamalinee Mukerji, and Parvati Melton as the female leads. The film's soundtrack composed by Devi Sri Prasad was a blockbuster hit back then with the songs reverberating everywhere. These songs are often played on FM stations to date.
