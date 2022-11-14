Jana Sena Chief 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan Meets PM Narendra Modi

Jana Sena had formed an alliance with the NDA government during the last election. Eventually, it was rumoured that Pawan Kalyan chose to stay close to the opposition party leader N Chandrababu Naidu during the recent state election against Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's party.

In an interesting turn of events, the Tollywood actor and Jana Sena Chief 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan met the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on last Friday night in Vishakapatnam. This meeting comes amidst rumours of strained relationship between the alliance of both Jana Sena and BJP.

The Jana Sena Chief later met the press to elaborate on the meeting with PM Modi, in which he said "It was for the first time after eight years that I had a meeting with the Prime Minister. The last time I met him was in 2014 when I took part in the election campaign in the state along with him. After he became the Prime Minister, I could not meet him again,"

Advertisement

Media reports also said that Pawan Kalyan had also discussed various issues pertaining to the state and the present political situation.

External reports say that the actor was accompanied by the party's political affairs committee convener Nadendla Manohar.

PM Modi halted in Vishakapatnam on Friday, in order to launch numerous projects scheduled for the next day.

Meanwhile the actor was earlier remanded by the local cops for more than a day, for his stunt during a visit to attend the Jana Vani programme. The actor was booked under law and order grounds for dangerously travelling on the top of his car during the visit.

And this meeting with PM Modi is definitely significant given that it was alleged that there wasn't any support to the actor, from the local BJP front on his arrest.