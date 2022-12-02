Janhvi Kapoor In Talks As The Heroine For Ram Charan's Film With Buchi Babu Sana? Read On!
Ram Charan, who recently returned from New Zealand's schedule of Shankar Shanmugam directorial RC 15, is currently unwinding at home with his family and pets. The RRR actor has given a nod to Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana's script, a few days ago and the project was officially announced. The movie, which is referred to as RC 16 will go on floors very soon.
An interesting update of the film has surfaced on the internet and fans of the mega family are quite thrilled. If the buzz is to be believed, we might see Jahnvi Kapoor and Ram Charan together for this film as the lead cast.
Janhvi Kapoor was rumoured to venture into Tollywood with the remake or sequel to the most popular 'Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari' movie starring Sridevi and Chiranjeevi. Legendary director Raghavendra Rao said that he wants to make this work if both the actors-Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor could come together. Speculations were rife at that point.
Meanwhile, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor, who is said to be very protective and demanding of her daughter's projects, spoke on her behalf as to why she didn't accept any Tollywood offer so far. The duo promoted Jahnvi's Mili movie in Hyderabad, recently. However, Janhvi said that she is very keen on accepting roles from the south film industry. If the team manages to bring her on board for RC 16, mega fans will celebrate the collaboration on a new level.
Buchi Babu has come up with a sports-based drama for actor Jr NTR. While Jr NTR had already committed two films back-to-back for Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel, Buchi Babu approached Ram Charan. On the other hand, Ram Charan, who earlier okayed a script for Jersey director Gowtham Thinnanuri has backed out from the project as it was shelved.
This RC 16 movie will mark the first-ever collaboration between the actor and director. Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing the film under the vriddhi Cinemas banner. The other details about the cast and crew of the project will be announced shortly. Sukumar Bandreddi's Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are co-producers of the film.
