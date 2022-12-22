Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Directed by Vipin Das, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey is a coming-of-age comedy-drama starring Basil Joseph and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles. The movie is co-written by Nashid Mohamed Famy. The film narrates the life of Jaya, a married woman who wants to pursue a college education. It is more about how a middle-class girl rebels against the norms and stereotypes, before and after marriage. After realizing that she is the only person to rescue herself, she sets her priorities straight instead of waiting for things to get better. How she puts an end to her miseries is all about this film.

The movie recently made its way to the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Immediately following it, the movie's illegal and pirated versions started to do the rounds on the internet. The OTT release prompted several unscrupulous websites to copy the movie and distribute it all over.

Advertisement

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey was released on October 28 in theatres, distributed by Icon Cinemas Releases. It went on to win positive reviews and received good word-of-mouth. There was a viral trend on social media for a song from the film.

The movie stars Azees Nedumangad, Anand Manmadhan, Sheethal Zackaria, Manju Pillai, Noby Marcose, Sudheer Paravoor, Harish Pengan, Sharath Sabha, Kudassanad Kanakan, and Arunsol among others in crucial roles.

The movie was produced by Lakshmi Warrier and Ganesh Menon under the Cheers Entertainment banner. The film's cinematography was handled by Bablu Aju and edited by John Kutty. Ankit Menon composed the background score and music. Jaya Jaya Jaya Jay Hey was made on a budget of about Rs 6 Crore and made a whopping Rs 45 Crore in profit at the box office.