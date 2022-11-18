Josh Creator Prawin Shares How He Stuck To Dance Even During Lowest Point In Life

Josh creator Prawin from Hyderabad doesn't have many pleasant childhood memories. His father abandoned his family and left the village, leaving behind him, his brother and mother without any support. Prawin did all kinds of jobs like delivering newspapers, selling water packets, etc. to make ends meet. Somehow he finished his education and took his hobby of dancing a level up by performing on stage.

However, it didn't pay much so he had to juggle between stage performances and part-time jobs like in oil companies and taking dance classes in different dance studios. But Prawin's family was unaware of his dual life. Things were hard at home, but one fine day he got a call from choreographer Bhushan Master's assistant because of one of his stage performances. Prawin was offered a chance in Dhee show.

Sharing what motivated him to continue dancing even during his struggles, he recalled an incident. One of the first times Prawin got to dance in front of a big personality was for a dance competition, which had Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi as chief guest. Though he was nervous, he worked hard and came first among 200 participants. Chiranjeevi personally gave him the award and his words stayed with Prawin since then. He shared that the actor said that his dance timing and expressions are superb. He also asked him to keep working hard to become successful one day.

As camera phones were not a thing back then, his family saw about the competition on tv and were shocked as they had no idea how well Prawin can dance. They then supported him and asked him to continue dancing but also support the family financially. So he started working as a dancer and assistant in Dhee show. and did some hit songs. He earned fame and a good name for himself and has many proud moments, but he always remembers that one thing Chiranjeevi said. That's how dance became Prawin's full-time career and he won more than 151+ dance competitions.

Sharing how his friends Ravi and Kranthi played the main role in his dance career, he said that they stood by him in every hardship that he faced. No matter what he did, they supported him.

After getting opportunities as an assistant and choreographer for films, everyone started admiring him and that's how he started his own dance studio. He says he feels he has reached the place he wanted, but thought he should become a choreographer. "I am an inspiration to many people, many people listen to me and learn from me", he says as he believes because he has worked with big masters, he should continue his journey and spread his knowledge and entertain people. That's when Josh entered his life.

