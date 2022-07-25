Josh Music Artist PVR Raja Is Scaling New Heights Of Success

Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has been pushing the envelope when it comes to content creation space ever since its inception. Known for its viral, entertaining content in multiple languages and genres, the homegrown app has given users enough reasons to go gaga over it.

From giving budding talent a platform to showcase their creative skills to treating its audience with some big, starry surprises, it never gets boring when it comes to Josh.

Besides content creators, Josh is also helping music artists to spread their stellar work across a wide range of audience. Speaking about the artistic talent on Josh, one such name which is currently on everyone's lips is that of popular music artist, PVR Raja who recently joined the Josh family. With 2.1k fans and 6.1k hearts on the desi app, he is slowly winning hearts with his magic of music.

Known as 'Short Film Maestro,' PVR Raja is a composer, music director, lyricist, singer and guitarist. He has composed music for more than 250 digital films from 2012 till present in all South languages. Raja worked as a music teacher in schools until 2011. In 2007, he won the 18th position in 7 Up Ooh La La La Band Hunt which was conducted by the legendary music director AR Rahman.

Have a look at PVR Raja's Instagram page.

In 2011, PVR Raja won the first place in guitar category at Andhra Pradesh State Level Competition under National Youth Festival which was organised by the Indian Government and even represented the state of Andhra Pradesh on the national level. In 2013, the music genius was announced as the semi finalist at Hyderabad Times Fresh Face 2013 competition. Raja won the Best Music Director Award for the short film, Itlu Mee Laila at the International Telugu Short Film Festival which was conducted by Telugu Association Of North America (TANA) in 2017. In 2020, he was nominated in the Best Music Director category at SIIMA Short Film Awards.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking about his upcoming projects, PVR Raja has composed two songs for the Telugu film Madhi. Both the tracks have been released online. The film is expected to release by the end of 2022.

The musician is also planning to release a book soon.

This supremely talented music artist is making his way towards stardom and Josh is more than happy to be a part of his journey.

Have a look at PVR Raja's entertaining videos on Josh app-

https://share.myjosh.in/profile/1919e2fa-3fd7-4c53-a817-c707986503a8?u=0x3156495509500626