DailyHunt's popular short video app Josh has hit the ball out of the park with its refreshing approach towards the content creation space. Right from treating different kinds of audiences with content of their choice in multiple languages to being the perfect platform for budding talents to showcase their creative skills, Josh has set the bar high in the market.
Josh: Winners Of #AndalaRaasi Challenge Enjoy A Meet-And-Greet With Pakka Commercial Actress Raashi Khanna
The creators are in for a treat as they get the opportunity to participate in some of the coolest challenges and contests, and win big which includes meeting some of their favourite stars.
Recently, Josh hosted a funky challenge titled #andalaraasi for Gopichand-Raashi Khanna's recent Telugu release Pakka Commercial. The activity received a great response and two of the creators who participated in this campaign got a chance to enjoy a meet-and-greet session with Raashi Khanna.
The names of the two Josh Telugu creators who got lucky are as follows-
1. Spandana Pranusha
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/d2f50b27-5650-40b6-9621-d5a167484d1f
2. Benbrion
https://share.myjosh.in/profile/399edafc-6a48-4b2e-9951-b28804e7bb27
The celebrity meet-up was held at MP & MLAS Colony, Hyderabad, Telangana on June 30. The selected two Josh Telugu creators indulged in a candid chat with Raashi and clicked pictures with her. They even collaborated with her to make some smashing content.
Want to enjoy such starry surprises? Then join Josh app right away.
