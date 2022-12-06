Jr NTR To Introduce Sai Dharam Tej In Director Karthik Varma Dandu's Upcoming SDT 15 Title Glimpse!

Sai Dharam Tej, who is shooting two films back-to-back with Karthik Varma Dandu and Jayantha is ready to introduce his upcoming film, SDT 15's title glimpse. The film written and directed by Karthik Varma Dandu is touted to be a mystical thriller. An interesting update about the title glimpse has sent both the mega fans and Tarak's fans into celebratory mode.

Jr NTR is going to introduce Sai Dharam Tej in the first look title glimpse of SDT 15, said the actor through his official Twitter handle. The title glimpse will be out on December 7. SDT 15 is a venture of Sukumar Bandreddi's Sukumar Writings banner.

Sai Dharam Tej wrote, "More love to you Tarak

@tarak9999

❤️

Thank you is a small word for the way you received me when I came to you.

It felt like the old days when I came to meet you before becoming an actor.

Advertisement

Your voice has made our #SDTitleGlimpse magical

#NTRforSDT will always be special for me 🤗." (sic).

Check out the tweet here:

SDT 15 is said to be a film set in the backdrop of the 1970s'. In the movie, Tej will be seen in the role of an educated engineering professional, who takes it upon himself to solve the mysterious murders happening under the face of black magic.

The movie is also special because of its music composer. B Ajaneesh Loknath, who composed the music for Kantara and Vikrant Rona was brought on board SDT 15 for its music and score. The movie will be released in 2023. BVSN Prasad is bankrolling the film. Samyuktha Menon, who was last seen in Bimbisara alongside Kalyan Ram is playing the film's female lead. The movie has been in the making for a long time and Sai Dharam Tej's bike accident caused the delay.