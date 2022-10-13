Kajal Aggarwal, who got hitched to her long-time beau Gautam Kitchlu is now a proud mom. The actress, who took a gap from work to get back to normalcy is now gearing up to do more work post her pregnancy. The chirpy actress, who earlier signed Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan prior to her wedding to Kitchlu is now back on the sets of the Shankar directorial, which began after a brief hiatus. The actress is also doing a couple of south films.

According to the latest buzz, Kajal Aggarwal has been approached for a crucial role in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming horror franchise, Chandramukhi 2. If the rumour is to be believed, Kajal will star in the second horror film after a Tamil web special show Live Telecast, which is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.