Kalpika Ganesh Says Yashoda Star Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Myositis Is In Third Stage

South India's top actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently riding the success of her multilingual film Yashoda, shared an Instagram post last month talking about her health condition called Myositis and her journey to recovery. In the post, she said, "A few months back, I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had the good days and bad days, physically and emotionally, and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery."

Samantha's revelation of her life-threatening disease on social media had put her fans in shock. Some of them commented on her post with get-well-soon messages, and a few expressed concerns for her health as she deals with Myositis. Actress Kalpika Ganesh, who was also part of Samantha's science fiction drama Yashoda, shared her views on the disease that affected Samantha and also revealed a shocking fact.

Advertisement

Kalpika Ganesh attended the recently held sucess meet event of Yashoda, where she revealed that she is also suffering from Myositis. Kalpika said, "We all miss Samantha," as Yashoda's star skipped the event due to her health. She added that she was in the first stage of the disease, while Samantha was in the third stage. She is trying to talk to Samantha about the disease and often posts pictures on social media about the issues she is facing.

Meanwhile, Samantha's recent release, Yashoda, went on to become a hit and has been garnering praise from all corners. In an appreciation note for her fans and supporters, Samantha took to her social media account and wrote, "Your appreciation and love for Yashoda is the greatest gift and support that I could have ever asked for. I am overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. Hearing your whistles and seeing the celebrations at the theaters is proof that all the hard work that the entire team of Yashoda put in was all worth it! I am on cloud nine. And I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone, who was involved with the making of Yashoda."

Directed by the duo Hari-Harish, Yashoda also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, and Unni Mukundan playing prominent roles. Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha also has several interesting projects in her kitty. She will be next seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the romantic comedy film Kushi, a web series with Varun Dhawan that is an Indian adaptation of Citadel, while she also has another flick to be produced under actress Taapsee Pannu's banner.