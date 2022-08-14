Actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest mystery thriller film Karthikeya 2 opened across the theatres on August 13, after being delayed for a long time. Karthikeya 2, although said to be the sequel of the 2014 film Karthikeya, does not resemble the movie or its plot and has a different set-up. The only connection is that the latest film marks the collaboration of the actor and writer-cum-director Chandoo Mondeti and the movie belongs to the genre of truth-seeking science student, a doctor, trying to lead a mystery drama of superstitious or unexplained events.

Karthikeya 2 on the day of its release on August 13, collected a decent amount of share, about Rs 5 to Rs 7 Crore from the two Telugu-speaking states.

The movie stars Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in the crucial role of Dhanvanthri, who did his best. Anupama Parameswaran was the film's female protagonist whose character was one of the key elements in the story proceedings.

In addition to the abovementioned cast, Adithya Menon is seen as the film's antagonist. Comedian Srinivasa Reddy, who was seen in the role of Zubeda in Kalyan Ram's Bimbisara got yet another full-length role in Karthikeya 2 as Sadananda. Harsha Chemudu AKA Viva Harsha, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi are a few other actors who played prominent roles in the film.

Karthikeya 2's soundtrack is composed by MM Keeravani's son Kaala Bhairava and Karthik Ghattamneni took care of both cinematography and editing. The movie is a joint production of Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad who made the film under their Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory banners. Primeshow Films distributed Karthikeya 2.