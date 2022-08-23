Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran, released in theatres on August 13, and has successfully crossed ten days. The supernatural thriller is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The plot follows a researcher, Karthikeya, who needs evidence to believe anything. He tries to explore the ancient city Dwarka pursuing a long-lost treasure, and gets caught up in a murder case. His pursuit for truth and relentless curiosity brings more trouble than he expected. A connection develops between him and Mugdha, granddaughter of the man who was killed. It takes him in an unexpected direction and he tries to keep with all the distractions, while still holding onto his original mission.

Actor Suniel Shetty had tweeted about Karthikeya 2 Hindi. He congratulated Nikhil and the whole team, and had praised Abhishek Agarwal saying "Super work, Abhishek."

These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers in Hindi.

Day 1: Rs. 7L

Day 2: Rs. 28L

Day 3: Rs. 1.10 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 1.28 Crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.38 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.64 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 2.46 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 3.04 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 4.07 Crore

Day10: Rs. 1.50 Crore

Karthikeya 2's total Net collection, in the first ten days in Hindi amounts to Rs 16.82 Crore approx.

Nikhil had recently visited a houseful theatre in Mumbai, showing Karthikeya 2 in Hindi, and interacted with the fans. He had shared a video from his visit on his twitter page, and had said that it was an absolute pleasure to interact with the audience.

Advertisement Advertisement

These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers in AP and TG states.

Day 1: Rs. 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 2.17Crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 2.42 Crore

Day10: Rs. 1 Crore

Karthikeya 2's total collection, in the first ten days in the Telugu-speaking states amounts to Rs 23.93 Crore approx, with a gross of about Rs 37.13 Crore.

The film's cast includes Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

Karthikeya 2 started out with humble numbers in Hindi, but has managed to outdo itself with positive reviews. Overall, the film has surpassed expectations both in terms of entertainment value and commercial success.