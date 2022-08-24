Karthikeya 2, has been doing phenomenal numbers and has impressed the audience unexpectedly. The supernatural thriller is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Nikhil Siddhartha and Anupama Parameswaran play the leads. The film was released in the theatres on August 13 and is having a successful second-week run.

The story is about a researcher, Karthikeya, and his attempts at exploring the ancient city Dwarka in pursuit of a long-lost treasure. He gets caught up in a murder case and also gets involved romantically with Mugdha, the granddaughter of the murder victim. His pursuit of truth and relentless curiosity brings more trouble than he expected. Life takes him in an unexpected direction and he tries to keep up with all the distractions, while still holding onto his original mission.

These are the details of Karthikeya 2 11 days Box Office Collections Worldwide

.Nizam - 9.50 Crore

Ceeded - 3.65 Crore

Uttarandra - 3.45 Crore

East - 1.91 Crore

West - 1.30 Crore

Guntur - 2.18 Crore

Krishna - 1.77 Crore

Nellore - 0.84 Crore

AP/TS: 24.60 Crore share (40.50 crore gross)

KA & ROI - 2.10 Crore

Overseas - 4.95 Crore

Hindi - 8.85 Crore

Total: 40.50 crore share

Karthikeya 2's total collection, in the first ten days in the Telugu-speaking states, amounts to Rs 24.60 Crore approx, with a gross of about Rs 40.50 Crore.

Actor Suniel Shetty recently tweeted about Karthikeya 2 Hindi. He congratulated Nikhil and the whole team, and praised Abhishek Agarwal saying "Super work, Abhishek."

Nikhil had recently visited a houseful theatre in Mumbai, showing Karthikeya 2 in Hindi, and interacted with the fans. He shared a video from his visit on his Twitter page and said that it was an absolute pleasure to interact with the audience.

The film's cast includes Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

Karthikeya 2 started out with humble numbers in Hindi but has managed to outdo itself with positive reviews. Overall, the film has surpassed expectations both in terms of entertainment value and commercial success.