Karthikeya 2 Day 13 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Fantasy Film On Lord Krishna Makes It Big!

Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest socio-fantasy adventure drama, Karthikeya 2, has been doing well at the box office. The movie was postponed several times before it could finally make it to the screens on August 13. Surprisingly, the movie picked up by the end of the release day and saw unprecedented success in the Hindi region. The movie started playing on double the screens with multiple shows.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.18 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Total 12 Days Collection: Rs 26.15 Crore

The enthusiastic doctor, Karthikeya is always on the lookout for understanding science, and the logic behind superstitions and is keen on bursting myths. He happens to stumble upon a great task of retrieving the anklet used by Lord Krishna, which is said to have the information and solution to all modern-day problems.

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead, assisting the actor in his search for the object. Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Tulasi, Adithya Menon, Praveen, and Satya are actors among others who played some important roles in this film.

Karthikeya 2 is produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwa Prasad. Karthik Ghattamaneni took charge of the film's cinematography and editing. Kaala Bhairava composed a beautiful soundtrack for the film, which elevated the story and narration of the theme.