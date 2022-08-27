Karthikeya 2, has been on an impressive roll and has had overwhelming success at the box office. Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran have played the lead roles in the supernatural thriller directed by Chandoo Mondeti. Karthikeya, an intellectually-gifted researcher, goes on a treasure hunt in an ancient city named Dwaraka. Destiny pulls him into solving a murder case and gets him caught up in a romance with Mughda, the granddaughter of the person, whose murder Karthikeya is investigating.

These are the details of Karthikeya 2' s box office numbers.

Day 1: Rs. 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs. 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs. 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs. 2.17Crore

Day 5: Rs. 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs. 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs. 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs. 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs. 2.42 Crore

Day10: Rs. 1.15 Crore

Day11: Rs. 1.07 Crore

Day12: Rs. 60 Lakh

Day13: Rs. 31Lakh

Day14: Rs. 25 Lakh

Karthikeya 2 total collection, in the first two weeks, in the Telugu-speaking states amounts to Rs. 26.32 Crore approx.

The supporting cast includes Anupam Kher, Srinivasa Reddy, Viva Harsha, Adithya Menon, Praveen, Satya, and Tulasi, among others. Music was composed by Kaala Bhairava while cinematography and editing were done by Karthik Ghattamneni and Karthika Srinivas respectively. The film was jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal's banner, Abhishek Agarwal Arts, and TG Vishwa Prasad's banner, People Media Factory.

The film sincerely stuck to its genre and delivered an impressive adventure. it is expected to be available on the ZEE5 streaming platform soon.