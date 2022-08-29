Actor Nikhil, who has been traveling the road less traveled, since the beginning of his career, has now become one of the big league actors with his latest socio-fantasy Karthikeya 2. The movie, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti made it to the coveted Rs 100 Crore club.

The movie has been running successfully all over the world and has achieved the break-even target within four days of its theatrical release. The movie is the story of an inquisitive medical doctor, who always looks beyond what meets the eye. He gets embroiled in the treasure hunt of sorts woven around the mythical anklet of Lord Krishna, which is said to have the solutions for every problem the modern-day people face in Kaliyugam.