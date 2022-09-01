Written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the mystery-action adventure film, Karthikeya 2, is running successfully at the theatres. It is about to complete a three-week run in a couple of days. The movie was declared a hit upon its release and joined the Rs 100 Crore club, the first ever for Nikhil. The movie stars actor Nikhil Siddhartha as the protagonist, Dr. Karthikeya, who is eager and curious to know it all when it comes to unexplainable beliefs and superstitions.
Karthikeya 2 Day 19 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Mystery Adventure Film Is Scoring High
Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:
Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore
Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore
Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore
Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore
Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore
Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore
Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh
Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh
Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh
Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore
Day 16: Rs 1 Crore
Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 18: Rs 37 Lakh
Day 19: Rs 30 Lakh
Total 19 Days Collection: Rs 30.52 Crore Share.
Anupama Parameswaran is the film's female lead and her role was written pretty well without any unnecessary frills. The story of Karthikeya 2 is about how the protagonist makes it to the anklet that was secured amid the highest of obstacles set up by Uddhava, Lord Krishna's confidante.
The movie stars several actors like Srinivasa Reddy, Harsha Chemudu, Adithya Menon, Tulasi, Praveen, and Satya among others in pivotal roles. The makers have roped in Bollywood actor Anupam Kher for the powerful role of Dhavanthri.
The movie was produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners on a budget of about Rs 30 Crore. Kaala Bhairava composed the film's exciting soundtrack which received appreciation. The film's cinematography and editing were handled by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film's dialogues were penned by Manibabu Karanam. Karthikeya 2 is distributed by Zee Studios.
- Karthikeya 2 Day 17 Box Office Collection Worldwide: This Fantasy Film Wins Money & Appreciation
- Karthikeya 2 Day 16 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Looks Like There's No Stopping For Nikhil's Film
- Karthikeya 2 Day 14 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Thriller Completes Two Weeks!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 13 Box Office Collection Worldwide: The Fantasy Film On Lord Krishna Makes It Big!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 12 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil-Chandoo Mondeti's Film Performs Great!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 11 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Successful Second Week Run for Nikhil Siddhartha's Film
- Karthikeya 2 Day 10 Box Office Collection Worldwide Out; Nikhil's Sequel Impresses Suniel Shetty!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 9 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Thriller Soars High!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 7 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Siddharth's Fantasy Thriller Scores Big!
- Karthikeya 2 Day 6 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil Starrer Sustains Good Numbers
- Karthikeya 2 OTT Release Date And Time; Nikhil's Blockbuster Is All Set To Arrive On ZEE5?
- Karthikeya 2 Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Nikhil's Latest Mystery Film Off To A Good Start