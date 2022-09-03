Actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest mystery-adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 is continuing to run successfully at the box office. The movie, which is based on highlighting the features of Lord Krishna and his capabilities besides taking a human form is discussed based on a treasure hunt story.
Karthikeya 2 Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Collections Are Soaring For This Mystery Thriller
The theme is Krishna Tatva, a concept that intrigues a believer and inquisitive minds. The actor is destined to reach out to the secretly secured anklet of Lord Krishna in this movie.
Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:
Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore
Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore
Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore
Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore
Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore
Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore
Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore
Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore
Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore
Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore
Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh
Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh
Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh
Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore
Day 16: Rs 1 Crore
Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh
Day 18: Rs 37 Lakh
Day 19: Rs 30 Lakh
Day 20: Rs 45 Lakh
Day 21: Rs 25 Lakh
Total 21 Days Collection: Rs 31.70 Crore Share.
The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and has Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Tulasi, Adithya Menon, and Satya among others in pivotal roles.
The film's music was scored by Kaala Bhairava and Karthik Ghattamaneni cranked the camera as well as edited the film. Chandoo Mondeti wrote and directed the film, which will have another sequel very soon. TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal produced the film jointly.
