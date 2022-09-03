Karthikeya 2 Day 21 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Collections Are Soaring For This Mystery Thriller

Actor Nikhil Siddharth's latest mystery-adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 is continuing to run successfully at the box office. The movie, which is based on highlighting the features of Lord Krishna and his capabilities besides taking a human form is discussed based on a treasure hunt story.

The theme is Krishna Tatva, a concept that intrigues a believer and inquisitive minds. The actor is destined to reach out to the secretly secured anklet of Lord Krishna in this movie.

Here is the day-wise Karthikeya 2 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Collection:

Day 1: Rs 3.50 Crore

Day 2: Rs 3.81 Crore

Day 3: Rs 4.23 Crore

Day 4: Rs 2.17 Crore

Day 5: Rs 1.61 Crore

Day 6: Rs 1.34 Crore

Day 7: Rs 2.03 Crore

Day 8: Rs 1.82 Crore

Day 9: Rs 2.42 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.15 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1. 07 Crore

Day 12: Rs 80 Lakh

Day 13: Rs 40 Lakh

Day 14: Rs 51 Lakh

Day 15: Rs 1.21 Crore

Day 16: Rs 1 Crore

Day 17: Rs 50 Lakh

Day 18: Rs 37 Lakh

Day 19: Rs 30 Lakh

Day 20: Rs 45 Lakh

Day 21: Rs 25 Lakh

Total 21 Days Collection: Rs 31.70 Crore Share.

The movie stars Anupama Parameswaran as the female lead and has Harsha Chemudu, Srinivasa Reddy, Praveen, Tulasi, Adithya Menon, and Satya among others in pivotal roles.

The film's music was scored by Kaala Bhairava and Karthik Ghattamaneni cranked the camera as well as edited the film. Chandoo Mondeti wrote and directed the film, which will have another sequel very soon. TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal produced the film jointly.